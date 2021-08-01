Steps being taken to protect citizens from corona: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the Punjab government is taking all possible steps to protect citizens from the fourth wave of coronavirus.

In a statement issued on Sunday, he said that guidelines had been issued in that regard, adding that following the corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) was in the best interest of citizens.

People would not only protect themselves by observing the SOPs but also others from the pandemic, he said.

Vaccination against corona was the most effective way to prevent its spread, he added.

Due to the fourth wave of corona pandemic, the number of cases was increasing, he reminded. If the rate of positive cases would continue to increase, the government would have to impose a smart lockdown once again, he warned.

He appealed to people to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Citizens will have to adopt preventive measures in the wake of the current corona situation. He said that citizens should support the government in the corona vaccination campaign and everyone should act responsibly.