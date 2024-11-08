Steps being taken to protect expatriates' rights, address their issues: Acting President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Friday said that the government was taking all-out measures including the necessary legislation to protect the rights and address the problems being faced by overseas Pakistanis.

The acting president, in a meeting with the Chairman of Overseas Foundation Syed Qamar Raza who called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, said that the passage of a bill by the parliament to establish special courts to protect the properties of overseas Pakistanis was a great step forward. Under the legislation, special courts would dispose of the cases related to the properties of overseas Pakistanis within 90 days, according to a President House press release.

Calling the expatriates a valuable asset of Pakistan, the acting president lauded their contribution to the country's economic development in the form of remittances.

Acting President Gilani emphasised the efforts to address the issues faced by overseas Pakistanis on priority.

Chairman of Overseas Foundation Syed Qamar Raza appreciated the government's efforts to protect expatriates' rights, particularly the establishment of special courts.