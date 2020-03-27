UrduPoint.com
Steps Being Taken To Protect Lives From Coronavirus: Auqaf Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 05:58 PM

Punjab Auqaf Minister Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah has said that necessary steps are being taken to protect lives from coronavirus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Auqaf Minister Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah has said that necessary steps are being taken to protect lives from coronavirus.

In a statement issued on Friday, he said that ongoing health advisory for coronavirus protection was being implemented strictly.

The minister said that on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Punjab chief minister was monitoring the treatment of coronavirus patients himself. Important decisions were being made in view of the daily situation of coronavirus, he added.

He urged people to adopt precautionary measures properly, stay at home and offer five-time prayers to protect themselves from coronavirus pandemic. He said that in the war against coronavirus, people must support the government by following its advisory.

The minister said the government would utilise all resources to cope with the coronavirus challenge. He said that special attention was being paid to the training of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff and availability of corona diagnostic kits in province.

