Steps Being Taken To Provide Best Health Services To Masses: Commissioner Sukkur

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 07:30 PM

Steps being taken to provide best health services to masses: Commissioner Sukkur

Commissioner Sukkur, Shafique Ahmed Mahesar has said the result oriented initiatives are being taken to provide best health services to the people

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sukkur, Shafique Ahmed Mahesar has said the result oriented initiatives are being taken to provide best health services to the people.

This he said while presiding over a meeting regarding health department at his office here on Wednesday. District Health Officer (DHO) Sukkur Dr Muneer Ahmed Mangrio, PPHI and WHO representatives, and other concerned officials also attended the meeting.

He said that a comprehensive strategy would also be adopted to eradicate dangerous diseases included polio and dengue throughout the Sukkur division, he added.

The Commissioner said the health department was directly involved with public and had a basic role to bring about a change in the society therefore the health employees and medical staff must have to perform their professional duties to honestly facilitate the masses.

He warned that strict action would be taken against irresponsible officials, while the dutiful officers and staff would be encouraged at their good performance.

He also directed the concerned officers to ensure complete eradication of corruption. He also directed to utilize the funds and resources transparently to facilitate the poor people according to their expectations.

The Commissioner further stated that modern and automatic system ofinformation technology would be introduced.

