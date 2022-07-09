Steps being taken to provide edible items at affordable rates: Tanvir

Federal Minister Rana Tanvir Hussain on Friday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government was taking all necessary measures to provide edible items to poor families at affordable rates

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister Rana Tanvir Hussain on Friday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government was taking all necessary measures to provide edible items to poor families at affordable rates.

Talking to a private television channel, he said, the people were enjoying relief on ghee, sugar and flour items.

He said that the poor masses had been facing difficulties because of weak policies of the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government.

Replying to a question about expensive oil and gas products, he said, the PTI previous government could not import LNG on cheap rates. He said, the last regime didn't pay attention to energy sector.

The minister said that PML-N, is fully capable to steer the country out of present challenges. To another question about agreements with International Monetary Funds (IMF), he said that we are working round the clock to resolve the issues in public interest.