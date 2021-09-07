Steps being taken to provide equal opportunities to minorities: President

President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday said that steps were being taken to provide equal opportunities to minorities and protect their rights as enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday said that steps were being taken to provide equal opportunities to minorities and protect their rights as enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan.

He said that minorities were playing an active role in the development of the country and the government was making serious efforts to ensure their inclusion in the political and economic system of the country.

The president expressed these views while talking to a delegation of National Minorities Commission (NCM), led by Chairman NCM Chela Ram Kewlani that called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr. Chairman, Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Moulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad, Jaipal Chhabria, Mufti Gulzar Naeemi, Vishno Raja, Dr Sara Safdar and other members of the NCM attended the meeting, a press release said.

Talking to the delegation, the president said the government was taking measures for the protection and maintenance of all worship places of minorities, including the churches, shrines, temples and gurdwaras.

He highlighted that in addition to general merit, government had allocated 5% job quota for minorities and was providing scholarships and financial assistance to students belonging to minority groups.

Youth and women from minority groups could avail business loans on easy terms and conditions under the Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme, he further added. � While regretting the fact that minority quota in the Federal government jobs remained unutilized, the president urged the minority leaders to encourage the youth in their communities to get education and avail the employment opportunities being provided by the government.

The delegation apprised the president of their issues and he assured them of taking all possible steps to address their problems. The delegation also lauded the efforts of the president for taking a keen interest in the welfare of minorities and promoting inter-faith harmony.

The president commended the NCM's efforts in safeguarding the rights of minorities and expressed the hope that it would continue to play its role in promoting religious harmony and peace in the country.