Steps Being Taken To Provide Modern Facilities To Students: Fahad Shahbaz
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2025 | 12:50 AM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Focal Person for Prime Minister Youth Program Fahad Shahbaz has said that all possible steps are being taken under the Youth Development Centers to provide modern facilities to the students and enhance their capabilities so that they can play their role in development and success of the country to ensure a bright future of the nation.
He expressed these views while addressing students during a meeting at University of Agriculture, Faisalabad. He also visited the new building of the Youth Development Center.
UAF Director Youth Development Center Dr Muhammad Ahsan Khan, Deputy Registrar/Technical Staff Officer Muhammad Asif Siddique, Principal Officer Academic, Teaching, Research and Incubation Dr Rao Zahid Abbas, Director business Incubation Center Dr Iftikhar Ahmad, Senior Tutor Dr Shaukat Ali, Assistant Director Waqas Akbar, Principal Officer Radio, Print and Electronic/Social Media Jahanzeb Tariq and others were also present on the occasion.
Fahad Shahbaz said that Prime Minister's youth program will benefit the students.
He said that the Youth Development Center of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad is model for other universities.
He said that a new chapter of prosperity is being created with the government initiative. He appreciated the efforts of the UAF regarding the Green Initiative and awareness and measures to solve environmental problems.
Dr Muhammad Ahsan Khan said that the University provided scholarships worth 470 million to 8,000 students last year and 3,500 students have benefited from various training workshops.
He said that last year, 55 private companies in collaboration with the Youth Development Center set up a job desk at the university and conducted interviews, from which the students of the university got jobs.
He said that under green initiatives, the university has planted 11,000 saplings.
Muhammad Asif Siddique appreciated the government initiatives and said that this is not only creating skilled manpower but will also promote innovation. The university is striving to achieve a knowledge-based economy, he added.
