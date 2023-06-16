UrduPoint.com

Steps Being Taken To Provide Quality Health Facilities To People In SNGRRMH: Dr. Saeed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 16, 2023 | 11:52 PM

Steps being taken to provide quality health facilities to people in SNGRRMH: Dr. Saeed

Chief Executive of Shaheed Nawab Ghous Bakhsh Raisani Memorial Hospital (SNGBRMH) Mastung Dr. Saeed Ahmed Mirwani Friday said that measures were being taken to provide quality medical facilities to the people in the hospital

Talking to media men, he said in case of an accident in Mastung and its surroundings, the services of SNGBRMH were not covered under any circumstances.

He said that in May 2023, 15071 patients were treated in the same hospital, 1379 patients were admitted while 347 operations were performed, 98 delivery cases, 273 were admitted in wards, 34 in cardiac intensive care, 14 in pediatric intensive care and 147 in labor room were operated, 1254 patients X-rays were performed, ultrasounds of 656 were done, laboratory tests of 10835 patients, echos of 40 patients were done and free ambulance service was provided to 68 patients by the hospital, he maintained.

The administration of SNGBRMH was providing better facilities to the patients admitted to the hospital with the support of all senior and junior doctors, pharmacists, nurses, paramedical staff and other assistants.

