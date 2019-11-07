UrduPoint.com
Steps Being Taken To Provide Relief To People: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 07:46 PM

Every possible step is being taken by the Punjab government to provide relief to the common man in the province and Price App is a revolutionary step for the citizens

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Every possible step is being taken by the Punjab government to provide relief to the common man in the province and Price App is a revolutionary step for the citizens.

This was stated by Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed while addressing a meeting regarding price control at the DC's office here on Thursday.

He said no one would be spared for charging undue rates.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Watto, in his briefing, told that strict action was being taken on complaints of high prices of different commodities received through the Punjab Price App.

He said that price controlling magistrates were not only monitoring prices but also taking steps to ensure availability of daily use items in the district.

Earlier, the minister checked rates on different shops at Ayub Chowk, Nawaz Chowk and other places.

