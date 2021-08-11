UrduPoint.com

Steps Being Taken To Redress Complaints Of Overseas: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 08:34 PM

Steps being taken to redress complaints of overseas: Minister

Punjab Minister for Colonies and Culture Khayal Ahmad Kastro on Wednesday said that practical steps were being taken to redress complaints and problems of Overseas Pakistanis

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Colonies and Culture Khayal Ahmad Kastro on Wednesday said that practical steps were being taken to redress complaints and problems of Overseas Pakistanis.

He was addressing a meeting of District Overseas Pakistanis Committee (DOPC) at the DC's office.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Chairperson (DOPC) Mirza Muhammad Asghar, Member Talha Hameed and officers of different departments.

The minister said the Punjab government had issued clear instructions for speedy solution of problems of Overseas Pakistanis.

Later on, the committee listened to complaints of overseas Pakistanis and directed thedepartments concerned to resolve them.

