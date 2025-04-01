Steps Being Taken To Reduce Power Tariff: Minister
Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2025 | 07:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday said that incumbent government is taking all possible
steps to reduce power tariff to provide relief to common man.
The reduction in power tariff could be made in next few days, he said while talking to a private television channel.
In reply to a question about release of the founder of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), he said that founder was facing different cases and the court could decide the fate of PTI founder on the basis of evidence.
The government, he said could not do anything regarding the release of the founder PTI. PTI workers and the leaders had been involved in attacking on security institutions on May 9, riots, he said.
The PTI is playing politics for personal interest, he stated. He urged the leaders of PTI to work for national interest.
