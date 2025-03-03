Steps Being Taken To Remove Illegal Occupiers From Agri Dept Lands: Minister Kirmani
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2025 | 09:22 PM
Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani on Monday said that the department was actively working on removing illegal occupiers from its lands with a zero-tolerance policy
He presided over the meeting held at Agriculture House. The meeting comprehensively reviewed the progress on projects aimed at agricultural development in line with the Punjab Chief Minister's directives, including a robust campaign against illegal encroachments on government lands.
He said that no political influence would be entertained in this regard. He instructed the Seed Corporation, Agricultural Universities in Faisalabad, Multan and Rawalpindi, Research Institutes, Pest Warning department and the Agriculture Extension Department to submit detailed reports regarding illegal occupations on their lands.
He asserted that private occupiers had no justification for maintaining their unlawful possession on government land.
The minister announced that the second phase of the Kisan Card would include small and medium-scale farmers owning up to 25 acres of land, with an increase in the per-acre loan limit to benefit more farmers.
Under the Green Tractor Programme, 9,500 farmers were selected through a ballot, of which 9,375 had deposited their share of the payment, he said and added that by March 15, a total of 9,000 tractors would be handed over.
He further said that Solarization of Agricultural Tube Wells Programme had received over 533,000 applications, with 385,128 applications verified through a draw and 14,648 approved. Among these applications, more than 64,000 were for electric tube wells, and over 46,000 for diesel tube wells. So far, 7,911 successful farmers had been issued allotment letters.
He said that the construction of Model Agriculture Malls in Sahiwal would be completed by April 15 and work was ongoing swiftly in Multan, Bahawalpur and Sargodha in this regard.
Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said that the department was working with Deputy Commissioners to reclaim encroached lands, following clear instructions from the Punjab Chief Minister. He also assured that the Chief Minister’s Farmer Package was being implemented according to the timeline.
