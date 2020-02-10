Steps being taken to resolve issues at district Katchehry: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak said that all possible steps were being taken to resolve the issues faced by the lawyers at district katchehry

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak said that all possible steps were being taken to resolve the issues faced by the lawyers at district katchehry.

Holding a meeting with a delegation of district bar association here on Monday, DC Aamir Khattak said that it is top priority to ensure maximum facilities for lawyers.

He said that assistant commissioner city has been directed to identify land for construction of new chambers for lawyers. He said that ongoing project of WASA would resolve sewerage related issues of the district Katchehry.

The deputy commissioner said that directive has been issued to install CCTV cameras and street lights in the Katchehry while special staff of waste management company has been deployed for cleanliness.

He said that Dr Atta has been made focal person for medical facility of lawyers in various hospitals.

Speaking on the occasion, President DBA Imran Rasheed Sulehri said that new chambers were need of hour by keeping in view the increased strength of the lawyers. He said that 13 electric water coolers were functional at district Katchehry while water filtration plants were also being installed.

He lauded the Deputy Commissioner for paying special focus on the issues faced by lawyers and initiating different steps to resolve these issues.