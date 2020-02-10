UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Steps Being Taken To Resolve Issues At District Katchehry: DC

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 03:57 PM

Steps being taken to resolve issues at district Katchehry: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak said that all possible steps were being taken to resolve the issues faced by the lawyers at district katchehry

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak said that all possible steps were being taken to resolve the issues faced by the lawyers at district katchehry.

Holding a meeting with a delegation of district bar association here on Monday, DC Aamir Khattak said that it is top priority to ensure maximum facilities for lawyers.

He said that assistant commissioner city has been directed to identify land for construction of new chambers for lawyers. He said that ongoing project of WASA would resolve sewerage related issues of the district Katchehry.

The deputy commissioner said that directive has been issued to install CCTV cameras and street lights in the Katchehry while special staff of waste management company has been deployed for cleanliness.

He said that Dr Atta has been made focal person for medical facility of lawyers in various hospitals.

Speaking on the occasion, President DBA Imran Rasheed Sulehri said that new chambers were need of hour by keeping in view the increased strength of the lawyers. He said that 13 electric water coolers were functional at district Katchehry while water filtration plants were also being installed.

He lauded the Deputy Commissioner for paying special focus on the issues faced by lawyers and initiating different steps to resolve these issues.

Related Topics

Water Lawyers Company All Top

Recent Stories

Maulana Fazl must wait for 2023: Firdous

20 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai’s entry portals designed by arch ..

28 minutes ago

Trade with African region to be doubled : Secretar ..

1 minute ago

Body recovered in Sargodha

1 minute ago

UN Security Council's Resolution 2231 on Iran Must ..

1 minute ago

UN Security Council's Sanctions on Iran Now Devoid ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.