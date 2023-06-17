KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday said that measures were being made to resolve the problems of all markets of the city.

He stated this while meeting a number of trade organization delegations, which called on him at the Governor House.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) -Pakistan's senior leader Dr. Farooq Sattar was also present on the occasion.

The Governor said that the carpeting of roads and repair work of footpaths were being paid special attention and police patrolling would also be beefed up in the surroundings of the markets.

Kamran Tessori said that traders were the back bone of economy. He said that the traders were playing vital role in the economic development of the province and the country.

The delegations thanked the Sindh Governor for hearing their problems in detail.