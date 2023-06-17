UrduPoint.com

Steps Being Taken To Resolve Issues Of City's All Markets: Kamran Tessori

Faizan Hashmi Published June 17, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Steps being taken to resolve issues of city's all markets: Kamran Tessori

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday said that measures were being made to resolve the problems of all markets of the city.

He stated this while meeting a number of trade organization delegations, which called on him at the Governor House.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) -Pakistan's senior leader Dr. Farooq Sattar was also present on the occasion.

The Governor said that the carpeting of roads and repair work of footpaths were being paid special attention and police patrolling would also be beefed up in the surroundings of the markets.

Kamran Tessori said that traders were the back bone of economy. He said that the traders were playing vital role in the economic development of the province and the country.

The delegations thanked the Sindh Governor for hearing their problems in detail.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing MQM Police Governor Farooq Sattar Market All

Recent Stories

AJK President grieved over casualties in Greece bo ..

AJK President grieved over casualties in Greece boat disaster

6 minutes ago
 KP Minister directs jails authorities to ensure qu ..

KP Minister directs jails authorities to ensure quality food to prisoners

7 minutes ago
 Morocco, Israel sign MoU to enhance health coopera ..

Morocco, Israel sign MoU to enhance health cooperation

12 minutes ago
 Issues between Govt, TLP settled: Interior Ministe ..

Issues between Govt, TLP settled: Interior Minister

2 hours ago
 Rain plays spoilsport in match between Pak-A and I ..

Rain plays spoilsport in match between Pak-A and India-A

12 minutes ago
 Shaheen Afridi returns to Test side for Sri Lanka

Shaheen Afridi returns to Test side for Sri Lanka

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.