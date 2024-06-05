Steps being taken to resolve issues of higher education institutions: Minister

Provincial Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi has said that steps were being taken by the government to solve financial problems of universities

During his visit to historic Islamia College here Wednesday, he said that the process to finalize rules and regulation was underway, adding that it would resolve all the issues including financial problems of Islamia College.

He said that the government was also making incessant efforts to resolve the issues being faced by higher education institutions.

He also appreciated the education standard of the College and efforts of the faculty members to strengthen financial position of the institution.

The minister also planted a sapling in the College and assured cooperation to the College administration in resolution of their problems. He was also briefed by the faculty about various properties of the College in Khyber Bazar, Charsadda and Harichand.