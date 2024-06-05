Open Menu

Steps Being Taken To Resolve Issues Of Higher Education Institutions: Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published June 05, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Steps being taken to resolve issues of higher education institutions: Minister

Provincial Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi has said that steps were being taken by the government to solve financial problems of universities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Provincial Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi has said that steps were being taken by the government to solve financial problems of universities.

During his visit to historic Islamia College here Wednesday, he said that the process to finalize rules and regulation was underway, adding that it would resolve all the issues including financial problems of Islamia College.

He said that the government was also making incessant efforts to resolve the issues being faced by higher education institutions.

He also appreciated the education standard of the College and efforts of the faculty members to strengthen financial position of the institution.

The minister also planted a sapling in the College and assured cooperation to the College administration in resolution of their problems. He was also briefed by the faculty about various properties of the College in Khyber Bazar, Charsadda and Harichand.

Related Topics

Resolution Education Visit Charsadda Afridi All Government

Recent Stories

Private sector hiring in US cools more than expect ..

Private sector hiring in US cools more than expected: ADP

6 minutes ago
 Security arrangements for cattle markets on Eid-ul ..

Security arrangements for cattle markets on Eid-ul-Azha

7 minutes ago
 From wave to washout? Greens face tough time at EU ..

From wave to washout? Greens face tough time at EU vote

7 minutes ago
 Woman dies of 'wrong injection'

Woman dies of 'wrong injection'

7 minutes ago
 Summary prepared to release elderly prisoners: Hom ..

Summary prepared to release elderly prisoners: Home Secretary

7 minutes ago
 Sindh Home Minister orders digitization of arms de ..

Sindh Home Minister orders digitization of arms dealers' licenses and enhanced C ..

7 minutes ago
WASA disconnects 166 connections over default

WASA disconnects 166 connections over default

7 minutes ago
 Glaring absence at D-Day events seals Russia's par ..

Glaring absence at D-Day events seals Russia's pariah status

7 minutes ago
 SSP holds open court to address public complaints

SSP holds open court to address public complaints

7 minutes ago
 Blind murder case of overseas Pakistani solved, ki ..

Blind murder case of overseas Pakistani solved, killers arrested

7 minutes ago
 Early fires an ominous Greek summer warning: exper ..

Early fires an ominous Greek summer warning: experts

12 minutes ago
 Cadet Collage Hasan Abdal offers scholarships

Cadet Collage Hasan Abdal offers scholarships

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan