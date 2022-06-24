UrduPoint.com

Steps Being Taken To Resolve Issues Related To Meeting Requirements Of Trading Countries: DG SARC

Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2022 | 07:54 PM

Steps being taken to resolve issues related to meeting requirements of trading countries: DG SARC

Director General Southern Zone Agriculture Research Center (SARC) - PARC Karachi, Dr. Zakir Hussain Dahri said that the efforts were being made to resolve issues related to meeting requirements of trading countries

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Director General Southern Zone Agriculture Research Center (SARC) - PARC Karachi, Dr. Zakir Hussain Dahri said that the efforts were being made to resolve issues related to meeting requirements of trading countries.

He expressed these views while speaking in training workshop on "Regulatory Harmonization in Pakistan for Maximum Residue Limits (MRLS) and Biopesticides," jointly organized by PARC - Southern Zone Agriculture Research Center (SARC) and CABI here at a local hotel.

Being a World Trade Organization member, Pakistan experienced problems in meeting the requirements of trading countries which affected country's ability to export agricultural products, he said.

Highlighting barriers against exports, he told that microbiological contamination, pesticide residues and incorrect food labeling were main reasons for rejection of Pakistan based agro-consignments.

"We all are here and scientists are here and we will be able to resolve this issue and increase the exports of agro-products worldwide," DG SARC said.

Dr. Sabyan Faris Honey from CABI explained that Alapak was the native product which would help us mitigate the impact of Aflatoxin found in different foods products like wheat, rice and red chillies etc.

"It is causing reduction in exports of agro-products like red chillies as the Aflatoxin is contaminating crops," he said.

He further mentioned that Pakistan was 4th largest red chillies producer in the world and its total production was 141.5 metric ton and its export value is 5.7 million US Dollars.

Dr Atif Aslam, Principal Scientific Officer PARC Islamabad, said that Pakistan was among the top chillies producing nations which enjoyed a combination of warm, humid yet dry weather and a well-drained sandy loam with rich organic content.

"In Pakistan, Sindh province was the major producer of chillies followed by Punjab and Balochistan", he informed adding that the Aflatoxin was an invisible major threat to health and food supplies.

"It contaminated crops because of certain reasons. Its (Aflatoxin) impact on human and animal health is grave as it reduces 30pc height gain. Moreover, 05 to 30pc of all liver cancers are linked to Aflatoxin exposure," he told.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Weather Balochistan World Exports Punjab Agriculture Hotel Atif Aslam All From Wheat Top Sardar Chemical Industries Limited Million

Recent Stories

US Supreme Court ends constitutional right to abor ..

US Supreme Court ends constitutional right to abortion

2 minutes ago
 Administrator East discusses budget proposals for ..

Administrator East discusses budget proposals for Budget 2022-23

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan mango exports can increase three-folds: P ..

Pakistan mango exports can increase three-folds: President PAHF

2 minutes ago
 KU declares MA Economics Final External Exams 2019 ..

KU declares MA Economics Final External Exams 2019-20 results

4 minutes ago
 Agri sector has potential to bring country out of ..

Agri sector has potential to bring country out of economic crisis: Khursheed Sha ..

4 minutes ago
 DC awards cash prizes, appreciation certificates t ..

DC awards cash prizes, appreciation certificates to 7 best female teachers

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.