Steps being taken to resolve minority community issues: DC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Orakzai district Muhammad Kahlid Tuesday chaired a meeting to address the issues of the minority community.

The meeting was attended by MPA Wilson Wazir, officers of all administrative departments and members of the minority community.

The deputy commissioner assured the minority MPA and other delegates that on the special directives of the provincial government, steps were being taken to resolve the issues of minority community, adding the protection of basic rights and provision of facilities to the people of the district, particularly the minority community, was the top priority of the district administration.

The deputy commissioner said the district administration was well-aware about its responsibilities towards minorities and it would fulfill all its duties in a befitting manner to their satisfaction.

In the end, relief checks of Rs10,000 each were distributed among 31 people of the minority community.