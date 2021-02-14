'Steps being taken to resolve problems of overseas Pakistanis'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali said that serious steps were being taken to resolve the complaints and problems of Overseas Pakistanis in the district departments.

He was presiding over the meeting of District Overseas Committee (DOC) here on Sunday while committee Chairman Mirza Asghar, SP Mirza Anjum Kamal, committee members Talha Hameed and others were also present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner said that the government had issued clear instructions for speedy resolution of the problems of overseas Pakistanis. He said that concerned departments of the district should ensure speedy relief to overseas Pakistanis.

He said that the provincial commission was also being informed by taking immediate notice on the complaints received from overseas Pakistanis.

He said that strict instructions had been issued to assistant commissioners and revenue officers for expeditious disposal of property related cases.

During meeting, 25 applications from overseas Pakistanis relating to the Police, Revenue, FDA and other departments were heard and 17 complaints were resolved on the spot while others were sent to the relevant departments for early redressal.