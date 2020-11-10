UrduPoint.com
Steps Being Taken To Resolve Problems Of Overseas Pakistanis: DC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said steps were being taken to resolve complaints and problems of Overseas Pakistanis. He was chairing a meeting of the District Overseas Committee (DOC) on Tuesday.

Chairman DOC Mirza Muhammad Asghar, officers of the police and other departments were also present.

� The deputy commissioner listened to issues of overseas Pakistanis and said that the departments should ensure speedy relief so that their problems could be resolved without any delay. � He said strict instructions had already been issued to assistant commissioners and revenue officers for expeditious disposal of property related cases.� During the meeting, 22 applications of Overseas Pakistanis relating to various departmentswere entertained and 14 were resolved instantly and remaining were sent to relevantforum.

