Steps being taken to revive book reading habit among people: Secy Information

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Secretary Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid said on Wednesday that the government was taking steps for revival of the habit of book reading among the general public as it was not only part of the heritage but also the best possible way to build connection with the past.

Addressing the launching ceremony of Book Fair being held in connection with 75th year celebrations of Pakistan's creation here she said that unfortunately the educated people had almost given up the book reading habit. The Book Mela was organized by Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications.

The secretary Information said there was a need to inculcate this habit among the young generation so that they could learn about the glorious past of their investors.

She appreciated the management of a leading book shop chain for sponsorship of the event and expressed the hope that the visitors would not only enjoy the book fair but they would not return empty handed from here.

Shahera announced that tomorrow a digital exhibition would be organised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in which Pakistan's 75 years would be depicted digitally.

She said that Pakistan Television Corporation and Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation would arrange special events to pay tributes to legendary actors and performers.

Moreover, she said that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had arranged re-recording of the national anthem which would be unveiled by the Prime Minister on August 14.

She clarified that there was no change in lyrics and tune of the anthem but it has been recorded with the latest equipment. She said that the new recording of the national anthem was a gift to the nation on the occasion of platinum jubilee celebrations of Pakistan's creation and her ministry was proud of it.

The secretary information said 75th years celebrations of Pakistan had started about two weeks back and all the attached departments of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting were contributing to these celebrations.

Besides senior officials from the ministry, a large number of people from all walks of life attended the ceremony.