Steps Being Taken To Save Rainwater: Wasa

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Vice Chairman Sheikh Shahid Javed Monday said that steps were being taken to save rainwater by constructing underground water tanks.

Visiting low-lying areas of Faisalabad, he said rain was an invaluable gift of the nature and Wasa was planning to save rainwater in future.

He said that the department was making efforts to get maximum funds from the Punjab government for storing rainwater especially during monsoon season.

He said it was a responsibility off citizens to avoid throwing shopping polythene bags, garbage and other solid waste in the sewerage lines so that rainwater could be disposed of easily.

He also appealed the citizens to keep their surroundings clean and cooperate with Wasa teams in draining out stagnant rainwater, he added.

