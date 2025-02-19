Steps Being Taken To Solve Problems Of Merged Districts Lawyers
Published February 19, 2025 | 07:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Provincial Minister for Law, Aftab Alam Advocate here Wednesday said that steps were being taken to resolve issues of lawyers in merged districts.
He was addressing a meeting of office bearers of merged districts lawyers’ associations. The meeting was also attended by Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Matters relating to registrations of bar councils, provision of grant and electricity and establishment of libraries were also discussed in the meeting.
Speaking on the occasion, law minister assured cooperation of provincial government to lawyers and said that their issues would be addressed on priority basis.
He said that government would also take steps to provide congenial environment enabling lawyers to work with more dedication.
