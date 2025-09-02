Steps being taken to strengthen health sector aiming better service delivery

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Science and Information Technology, Dr Shafqat Ayaz Tuesday said that the provincial government has taken revolutionary steps to strengthen the health sector, aiming for better service delivery to people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Science and Information Technology, Dr Shafqat Ayaz Tuesday said that the provincial government has taken revolutionary steps to strengthen the health sector, aiming for better service delivery to people.

He was the Chief Guest at the graduation ceremony of Noor Nursing College in Buner. The ceremony was attended by faculty members, students, parents, and local notables.

Dr Shafqat Ayaz said that the provincial government is taking revolutionary steps in the fields of education, health, and information technology. He emphasized that the youth are the real assets of the nation, and equipping them with education, skills, and modern digital technology is the government’s top priority.

He stated that education and health are the foundations of any society’s development, which is why the KP government is giving special attention to these sectors.

He added that several new IT-based initiatives are being launched to strengthen these fields, and their positive outcomes will soon be visible to the public. He highlighted that the “Khyber Pass Digital ID System” has been introduced, which would help ensure transparent, easy, and modern access to government services for citizens.

Similarly, Citizen Facilitation Centers (CFCs) are being established in all districts of the province, where multiple government services will be provided under one roof. The Special Assistant announced that the provincial government will soon launch free Wi-Fi zones in public places to enable students and youth to benefit directly from the digital world.