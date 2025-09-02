Open Menu

Steps Being Taken To Strengthen Health Sector Aiming Better Service Delivery

Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2025 | 10:44 PM

Steps being taken to strengthen health sector aiming better service delivery

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Science and Information Technology, Dr Shafqat Ayaz Tuesday said that the provincial government has taken revolutionary steps to strengthen the health sector, aiming for better service delivery to people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Science and Information Technology, Dr Shafqat Ayaz Tuesday said that the provincial government has taken revolutionary steps to strengthen the health sector, aiming for better service delivery to people.

He was the Chief Guest at the graduation ceremony of Noor Nursing College in Buner. The ceremony was attended by faculty members, students, parents, and local notables.

Dr Shafqat Ayaz said that the provincial government is taking revolutionary steps in the fields of education, health, and information technology. He emphasized that the youth are the real assets of the nation, and equipping them with education, skills, and modern digital technology is the government’s top priority.

He stated that education and health are the foundations of any society’s development, which is why the KP government is giving special attention to these sectors.

He added that several new IT-based initiatives are being launched to strengthen these fields, and their positive outcomes will soon be visible to the public. He highlighted that the “Khyber Pass Digital ID System” has been introduced, which would help ensure transparent, easy, and modern access to government services for citizens.

Similarly, Citizen Facilitation Centers (CFCs) are being established in all districts of the province, where multiple government services will be provided under one roof. The Special Assistant announced that the provincial government will soon launch free Wi-Fi zones in public places to enable students and youth to benefit directly from the digital world.

Recent Stories

Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Azma ..

Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari criticizes Barrister G ..

41 seconds ago
 Punjab govt reshuffles bureaucracy

Punjab govt reshuffles bureaucracy

42 seconds ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif t ..

Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes notice of her picture dis ..

13 minutes ago
 Excise & Taxation department registers 8,000 motor ..

Excise & Taxation department registers 8,000 motorcycles, generates Rs 80 mln

13 minutes ago
 DC Quetta chairs meeting to maintain peace on 12 R ..

DC Quetta chairs meeting to maintain peace on 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal

13 minutes ago
 Balochistan Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan re ..

Balochistan Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan reaffirms commitment to public s ..

13 minutes ago
Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadik Ma ..

Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadik Malik stresses to regulate water ..

13 minutes ago
 ADR constitutional path to inexpensive, expeditiou ..

ADR constitutional path to inexpensive, expeditious justice: Justice Gul Hassan

17 minutes ago
 KP Govt dispatches 35 trucks of relief goods for A ..

KP Govt dispatches 35 trucks of relief goods for Afghan earthquake victims

17 minutes ago
 Two injured as old wall collapses in Multan

Two injured as old wall collapses in Multan

17 minutes ago
 Opposition members accuses ministers’ absence in ..

Opposition members accuses ministers’ absence in KP Assembly

17 minutes ago
 Ambassador Rahim meets Mayor of Belgium's Watermae ..

Ambassador Rahim meets Mayor of Belgium's Watermael-Boitsfort

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan