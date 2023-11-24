Steps being taken to strengthen MWMC operation wing: Rashid Iqbal

(@FahadShabbir)

Chairman Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC), Mian Rashid Iqbal Friday said that it has been decided to enhance the operation fleet and manpower to strengthen company's operation wing

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Chairman Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC), Mian Rashid Iqbal Friday said that it has been decided to enhance the operation fleet and manpower to strengthen company's operation wing.

He expressed these views while addressing the MWMC Board of Directors meeting here. Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer and other board members Syed Ibn-e-Hussain-Hussain, Muhammad Samiullah Khan, Muhammad Hassan Tariq and others attended the meeting through video link.

Mian Rashid Iqbal said that the company has a heavy responsibility to improve cleanliness in order to provide relief to citizens.

He said that a merit policy has been implemented to put the company on its feet.

DC said that the Punjab government has a special focus on making the cleanliness situation ideal in Multan. In this regard, steps are being taken to further expand the jurisdiction of the company. Earlier, the Chief Executive Officer MWMC Shahid Yaqoob gave a detailed briefing.