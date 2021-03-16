Steps being taken to transform Punjab police into crime fighting force, citizen helper service: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Tuesday said that steps were being taken on priority basis to transform Punjab police into a crime fighting force as well as a citizen helper service

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Tuesday said that steps were being taken on priority basis to transform Punjab police into a crime fighting force as well as a citizen helper service.

He expressed these views while inaugurating a new system of integration of 15 calls with police station here at the Central Police Office. A modern system of integrating 15 calls with police station record management system had been launched under which every call received in 15 would be directly recorded in the police station diary (Roznamcha) and further legal proceedings could be initiated including registration of case on incident related to crimes.

The IGP Punjab said that a new feature of collecting application for registration of case had been added in police service centers under which any citizen suffering from any crime or problem could go to the nearest police service center to register a case or in case of any problem and could submit his application on which immediate action would be taken as per the SOPs issued and it would be ensured that justice would be served without delay.

Later, Punjab Police Information Officer (PPIO) Sohail Akhtar Sukhera and DIG Information Technology (IT) Waqas Nazir briefed the media persons at the Central Police Office regarding the modern system of integrating every call receiving on the 15 with the police station record management system and further said that under Citizen Centric Policing, modern technology was being used effectively to provide facilities to the citizens easily while in the last four to five months, about a dozen different service delivery Apps had been introduced to enable the citizens to avail themselves maximum facilities regarding policing by sitting at their homes.

They further said that two new features launched had been inaugurated by IG Punjab Inam Ghani today by making it easier for free registration of cases and also helping citizens for elimination of their issues including registration of cases.

During the briefing, DIG IT Waqas Nazir said that last year around 590,000 citizens had availed various modern services from police service centers and those who could not go to the police station for registration of case would now be able to submit their application at the local service center which would immediately become part of the Complaints Management System and reach the concerned police station and further legal action would be initiated without delay.

He further said that from integrating 15 calls with police stations to its logical conclusion, all the processes would be registered in the system in a phased manner and effective follow up of supervisory officers would enable immediate completion of other operations including FIR registration.

In this regard, the citizen would be kept informed of the action taken on his complaint through SMS.

Replying to the question of the journalist, PPIO Sohail Sukhera said that 15 calls would be made automatically in the diary of the police station through computer and in case of non-action within the stipulated time, the concerned Circle Officer would be alerted and if the FIR was not registered within 24 hours of the alert, the concerned CPO or DPO would also be alerted meaning that all the supervisory officers would continue to receive moment-to-moment updates on the call of 15, due to which the rate of delay in registration of FIRs would be almost ended.

He further said that SDPOs would monitor the requests received on police service centers and also steps taken to resolve them so that the process of solving problems could be further improved.

He further said it was the vision of IG Punjab to provide facilities to the citizens easily and to transform the police force into a citizen centric service. Therefore, the process of upgrading the working system would continue in the light of feedback received from the citizens.

Responding to questions from journalists, the two officers said that Punjab Police was increasing its focus on operations as well as investigations and launching modern programs and Apps with the effective use of IT for the convenience of the common man so that according to modern policing, not only should there be more transparency in policing, but also the process of service delivery to the citizens should be improved.