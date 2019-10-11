Steps being taken to turn BISP into model of good governance: Dr Sania

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar says that series of policy initiatives and measures are being taken to turn BISP into a model of good governance

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th October, 2019) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar says that series of policy initiatives and measures are being taken to turn BISP into a model of good governance.She stated this at the contract signing ceremony between BISP, Bank Alfalah and Habib Bank in Islamabad.

The Special Assistant said that the new biometric based payment solution developed by BISP through an open and consultative process was a great step to ensure good governance, transparency and efficiency in the payment mechanism for beneficiaries.She said hiring of the new financial institutions through a transparent and open competitive bidding process is a significant development for improved service delivery and fraud prevention.