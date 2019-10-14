Steps demanded to avert looming gas crisis

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th October, 2019) The Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) on Monday said the crisis-like situation can emerge in the gas sector during winter which will be more serious than the last year's crisis.A crisis can engulf the country in the biting winter as the production of local gas continues to fall, the LNG sector is riddled with inefficiency while both the gas utilities are not prepared to face the challenge, it said.The consumption of LNG which is five-time costly than the local gas continues to increase as the government has not materialized import of cheap gas from Iran or Turkmenistan, said Dr.

Murtaza Mughal, President PEW.He said that last year domestic consumers were burdened with Rs 29 billion by the gas companies and this year the burden has been estimated to be Rs55 billion due to the shortage of buyers of costly imported gas.Murtaza Mughal said that there is a lot of focus on constructing terminals but there is a lack of buyers in the market for which domestic consumers are made to pay.