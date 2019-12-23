Steps Discussed To Save Passenger Planes From Birds
Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 07:07 PM
The divisional administration on Monday discussed various steps in a meeting, chaired by Commissioner Shan-ul-haq, to prevent birds from hitting passenger planes
Presiding over the meeting, the commissioner ordered a ban on dumping of waste/ trash in the areas around the airport and also asked the officials concerned to arrange for lifting trash and waste already dumped in the said areas, said an official release.
The meeting also discussed installing an automated electrical system to prevent the bird-hit incidents.
Assistant Commissioner (General) Khawaja Umair, member Cantonment board, representative of Civil Aviation Authority and officials of Waste Management Company attended the meeting.