Steps discussed to save passenger planes from birds

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :The divisional administration on Monday discussed various steps in a meeting, chaired by Commissioner Shan-ul-haq, to prevent birds from hitting passenger planes.

Presiding over the meeting, the commissioner ordered a ban on dumping of waste/ trash in the areas around the airport and also asked the officials concerned to arrange for lifting trash and waste already dumped in the said areas, said an official release.

The meeting also discussed installing an automated electrical system to prevent the bird-hit incidents.

Assistant Commissioner (General) Khawaja Umair, member Cantonment board, representative of Civil Aviation Authority and officials of Waste Management Company attended the meeting.