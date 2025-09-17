Steps Finalized To Improve School Facilities
Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2025 | 08:40 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Sarmad Saleem Akram, presided over a meeting of the District Steering Committee of the education Department and discussed improving the school system and ensuring the provision of essential facilities.
Participants were briefed in detail on teachers’ and students’ attendance, cleanliness, and basic facilities in schools. The committee also reviewed measures to address issues related to drinking water, electricity, washrooms, and building repairs.
The Deputy Commissioner directed strict action against absent staff and instructed the preparation of a training plan for teachers during the upcoming winter vacations.
Matters concerning the repair of boundary walls damaged by rains, solar system installations, and settlement of utility bills were also discussed.
The meeting further deliberated on steps to make schools more attractive, including whitewashing and outsourcing of administrative functions. Proposals to encourage and reward staff members demonstrating outstanding performance were also presented.
Member Provincial Assembly Faiza Shafi, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning, District Education Officers, representatives of C&W, and other officials attended the meeting.
