Steps For Early Sowing Of Cotton Being Ensured

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2024 | 09:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) All available resources are being utilised to ensure early sowing of cotton on maximum area in Punjab.

According to Punjab Agriculture department sources here on Sunday activities for providing technical guidance to cotton growers were also being accelerated.

Farmers must use agriculture department certified triple-gene varities to obtain good amount of production, sources added.

Sources said that cultivation of

CKC 5, CKC1, Ghori 2, CKC 6 and ICS 386 should be completed by March 31st in all the areas of Punjab where cotton could be planted while in Multan, Lodhran, Bahawalpur, Vehari, Khanewal,

DG Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar, Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Faisalabad and Sahiwal, the approved triple gene varieties CKC 3 and Hataf 3 should be cultivated by the end of the ongoing month.

Growers were further suggested to check the company label and certification tag

on the bag of certified seed before purchasing it.

