Steps For Early Sowing Of Cotton Being Ensured
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2024 | 09:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) All available resources are being utilised to ensure early sowing of cotton on maximum area in Punjab.
According to Punjab Agriculture department sources here on Sunday activities for providing technical guidance to cotton growers were also being accelerated.
Farmers must use agriculture department certified triple-gene varities to obtain good amount of production, sources added.
Sources said that cultivation of
CKC 5, CKC1, Ghori 2, CKC 6 and ICS 386 should be completed by March 31st in all the areas of Punjab where cotton could be planted while in Multan, Lodhran, Bahawalpur, Vehari, Khanewal,
DG Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar, Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Faisalabad and Sahiwal, the approved triple gene varieties CKC 3 and Hataf 3 should be cultivated by the end of the ongoing month.
Growers were further suggested to check the company label and certification tag
on the bag of certified seed before purchasing it.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators
PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ball thriller
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024
PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Farmers express concern over hike in tariffs of gas, petroleum products8 minutes ago
-
Cake cutting ceremony held in Tando Adam to celebrate victory of Asif Ali Zardari18 minutes ago
-
AC cracks down on price gouging at H-9 Sunday Bazaar18 minutes ago
-
SZABIST, TULIP host cultural celebrations39 minutes ago
-
AC confiscates substandard ghee, oil from Khokhar Maira Havelian48 minutes ago
-
World Women Judges Day observed48 minutes ago
-
Women health awareness drive concludes at Maroof Int'l Hospital48 minutes ago
-
3 citizens looted in separate incidents48 minutes ago
-
Three killed in Nowshera road accident58 minutes ago
-
Condolence reference in memory of Niaz Pasha held59 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Police flag march to maintain law & order59 minutes ago
-
HEC Sindh organizes skills development training for faculty at LUMHS1 hour ago