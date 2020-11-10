Steps for free, fair elections finalized: CEC GB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Shahbaz Khan Tuesday said that all necessary arrangements have been finalized to hold free, fair and transparent elections in the region.

In an interview with Radio Pakistan, he said election commission has dispatched ballot boxes and other relevant material to all districts.

Extra ordinary steps and measures have been taken to ensure that there was no irritant in conducting the smoothelections throughout the GB, adding, a comprehensive security and administrative plan has been evolved giving different responsibilities to different institutions.

He said training of Returning officers and Deputy returning officers will also be initiated on Wednesday.