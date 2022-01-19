Steps for improving law & order situation in Duki: DC Azeem Kakar

Deputy Commissioner Duk Muhammad Azeem Kakar on Wednesday said that steps were being taken to improve law and order situation in the district to control criminal activities in areas of district

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Duk Muhammad Azeem Kakar on Wednesday said that steps were being taken to improve law and order situation in the district to control criminal activities in areas of district.

He shared these views while chairing a meeting regarding prevention crimes including robbery and mine disputes in the district.

The meeting was attended by Wing Commander of FC 87 Wing Col. Numan, SP Khawaja Qaiser Farooq, Assistant Commissioner Hazrat Wali Kakar, DSP Fazlur Rehman Kakar, SHO Muhammad. Anwar Kakar, in-charge Special Branch,Muhammad Aslam Nasir and others officials.

SP, Khuwaja Qaisar Farooq, Assistant Commissioner Hazrat Wali and Commander Colonel Numan gave a detailed briefing about the coal mines dispute including A-area and B-area.

It was also decided in the meeting that strict measures would be taken to maintain law and order situation in the area.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Azeem Kakar said that police and Levies would also patrol jointly on motorcycles day and night to take strict action against robbers to maintain peace in the area.

He said that Duki was an economic hub and would not make any concessions to anyone to disturb law and order in the province.

Security forces including FC, police and Levies Force are working together to restore peace in the area and will soon address mining disputes including robbery, he said.