'Steps for promotion of tourism to continue': Asif Mehmood

Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood said on Thursday that decision to associate culture and heritage with tourism was need of the hour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood said on Thursday that decision to associate culture and heritage with tourism was need of the hour.

According to official sources here, he appreciated Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for setting up Tourism, Culture and Heritage Authority.

Asif Mehmood said under the able leadership of Sardar Usman Buzdar steps for promotion of tourism would continue, and added that there was a huge scope of heritage tourism in Punjab.

The Advisor also expressed resolve to make Tourism, Culture and Heritage Authority effective soon.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar issued ordinance for setting up Tourism, Culture and Heritage Authority.