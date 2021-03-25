UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Steps For Promotion Of Tourism To Continue': Asif Mehmood

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 11:52 PM

'Steps for promotion of tourism to continue': Asif Mehmood

Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood said on Thursday that decision to associate culture and heritage with tourism was need of the hour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood said on Thursday that decision to associate culture and heritage with tourism was need of the hour.

According to official sources here, he appreciated Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for setting up Tourism, Culture and Heritage Authority.

Asif Mehmood said under the able leadership of Sardar Usman Buzdar steps for promotion of tourism would continue, and added that there was a huge scope of heritage tourism in Punjab.

The Advisor also expressed resolve to make Tourism, Culture and Heritage Authority effective soon.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar issued ordinance for setting up Tourism, Culture and Heritage Authority.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Governor Punjab Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Argentinian President&# ..

26 minutes ago

Engineered Immune Cells Keep Cancer From Spreading ..

3 minutes ago

Oil tumbles, stocks wobble

3 minutes ago

IMF warns of 'diverging recoveries' post-pandemic

3 minutes ago

Islamabad to remain under partial lockdown on Frid ..

3 minutes ago

Dr Babar for effective legislation on public welfa ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.