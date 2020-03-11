Steps for updating record of approved katchi abadis

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General Muhammad Suhail Khawaja said necessary steps were being taken for digitalization of record of approved katchi abadis (slums) in urban areas for streamlining their record

Presiding over a meeting here Wednesday, he reviewed the office and administrative matters of the katchi abadis and directed to update the record. He directed the department of katchi abadis of FDA to keep close liaison with the office of Director General Katchi Abadis Punjab.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director Katchi Abadi Zafar Iqbal Qadri during briefing said that FDA was managing 82 approved Katchi Abadis out of total 110 in the city where 25,356 residences were residing.

He said that under first survey conducted in 1985, as many as 14,465 homes were set up in 40 katchi abadis while second survey was held in the year 2006 ,and 32 more such Abadis comprising 7,334 homes were registered.

Similarly, 10 more katchi abadis comprising 3,458 homes were registered during third survey held in the year 2011,it was learnt.