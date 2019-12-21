Steps for welfare of prisons department underway: DIG Prisons

Deputy Inspector General Prisons Department Faisalabad Region Saeedullah Gondal Saturday said the special measures were being taken for the welfare of prisons department

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) -:Deputy Inspector General Prisons Department Faisalabad Region Saeedullah Gondal Saturday said the special measures were being taken for the welfare of prisons department.

He was addressing the shields distribution ceremony on the occasion of passing out parade after conclusion of training course of senior wardens in central jail here.

Superintendent Jail Noor Hassan, Sheikh Afzal Javed and other jail staff was present on the occasion.

DIG said that administrative matters were improved due to talented and hardworking staff. He said that such courses were imperative for professional capabilities of the staff.

He said that regional training centers had been set up at all central jails for training courses essential for the wardens who get promotion.