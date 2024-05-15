Steps In Progress For Journalists Safety
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2024 | 02:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League N's local leader Maqsodan Ansari said that media was an important pillar of the society and the incumbent government was working on journalists' safety and provision of pending dues to media organizations.
She expressed these remarks in a training session of journalists held under auspices of Pakistan Press Foundation at local press club.
She stated that every required support would be extended to the media persons.
Regional Coordinator Human Rights Commission Faisal Mehmood stated that Centre and Sindh government did legislation but there was issue of proper implementation of laws pertaining to safety and economic empowerment of the journalists.
President Multan Union of Journalists also spoke and stated that the journalists' organization was also playing its important part in ensuring legislation.
President Court Reporter Association Yousuf Aabid also called for amendment of civil defamation law and especially in PPC section 499 (criminal).
Sadia Kirman, a social figure, also supported steps for the welfare of female journalists.
Deputy Director Information Asim Naeem also promised to extend all possible support for provision of relief to the masses.
On this occasion, senior journalists including Nisar Awan, Naveed Anjum, Haseeb Awan, Imran Nawaz and many others were also present.
