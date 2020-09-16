Steps in progress for promotion of high value crops

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Minister for Agriculture Hussain Jahanian Wednesday said all possible resources were being utilized for promotion of high value crops and improve agricultural exports

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Agriculture Hussain Jahanian Wednesday said all possible resources were being utilized for promotion of high value crops and improve agricultural exports.

In a statement issued here, the minister stated that the implementation work on PM's Agriculture Emergency Programme was in progress and funds have been earmarked for enhancing per acre productivity of cotton, rice, sugar and some other crops.

The provincial government issued interest free loans worth Rs 25 billions to farmers. Similarly, 539,000 peasants also got compensation of Rs 980 millions under crops insurance scheme.

Hussain Jahanian observed that the government policies were aimed at facilitating the farming community. He stressed the need for promotion of marketing cooperatives in order to enhance earning of farmers against their produce. On this occasion, officers from agriculture department were also present.