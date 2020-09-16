UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Steps In Progress For Promotion Of High Value Crops

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 09:16 PM

Steps in progress for promotion of high value crops

Punjab Minister for Agriculture Hussain Jahanian Wednesday said all possible resources were being utilized for promotion of high value crops and improve agricultural exports

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Agriculture Hussain Jahanian Wednesday said all possible resources were being utilized for promotion of high value crops and improve agricultural exports.

In a statement issued here, the minister stated that the implementation work on PM's Agriculture Emergency Programme was in progress and funds have been earmarked for enhancing per acre productivity of cotton, rice, sugar and some other crops.

The provincial government issued interest free loans worth Rs 25 billions to farmers. Similarly, 539,000 peasants also got compensation of Rs 980 millions under crops insurance scheme.

Hussain Jahanian observed that the government policies were aimed at facilitating the farming community. He stressed the need for promotion of marketing cooperatives in order to enhance earning of farmers against their produce. On this occasion, officers from agriculture department were also present.

Related Topics

Exports Punjab Agriculture Progress Jahanian Cotton All From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

US Senate Panel Re-Authorizes Subpoenas for Obama- ..

2 minutes ago

UN Chief Says Will Call for 'Global Ceasefire' by ..

2 minutes ago

Zero tolerance against torture on women to remain ..

2 minutes ago

Belarus opposition leader is US protege: Russia sp ..

2 minutes ago

Boeing MAX crashes 'horrific' result of lapses by ..

5 minutes ago

Round of Consultations Between Russian, EU Politic ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.