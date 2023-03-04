Steps in progress to control inflation, address unemployment: Shazia Marri

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme Shazia Marri on Saturday stated that the government was taking effective measures to combat inflation and address the issue of unemployment.

She was addressing the workers convention at the residence of State Minister Nawabzada Iftikhar Ali Khan, here on Saturday.

The chairperson BISP Shahzia Marri recalled that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had given a gift of Sui gas to the people of Khangarh.

"Masses enjoy real power as per the vision of the Pakistan Peoples Party. The PPP always honoured the people by providing them maximum possible relief," she said.

She, however, added that the country needed political stability to address challenges. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was performing an excellent role in the promotion of democratic norms and in serving the country amicably.

Criticizing the opponents, Shazia stated some "favourites" were selected and they had nothing to do with the masses. She also promised for dualization of Khangrah road. PPP always fulfilled promises made to the public.

She observed that Imran Khan enjoyed helicopters for four years but did nothing for the masses. She stated that PPP knew many things against the opponents but it was focusing on resolving the issue of inflation.

Shazia also promised that the PPP would introduce a university in Muzaffargarh. She also announced the establishment of a Women Empowerment Centre in Khangarh.

She added that the strength of counters at the dynamic registry of BISP was also being enhanced.

She also informed that a 25 per cent increase in the three month installment had also been increased. Shazia Marri paid a rich tribute to veteran politician Nawabzada Nasarullah Khan for his matchless services for democracy.