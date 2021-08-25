Steps in progress to highlight culture of Multan: Commissioner

The Divisional Administration and the political leadership formulated a joint strategy to highlight the centuries-old culture of the city. For this purpose, Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood, Parliamentary Secretary for Information Nadeem Qureshi visited the interior city and Delhi Gate to identify historical sites for preservation., here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :The Divisional Administration and the political leadership formulated a joint strategy to highlight the centuries-old culture of the city. For this purpose, Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood, Parliamentary Secretary for Information Nadeem Qureshi visited the interior city and Delhi Gate to identify historical sites for preservation., here on Wednesday.

They reviewed the restoration of one kilometer wall from Pak Gate to Delhi gate. Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood directed officials to complete restoration of the wall and family points till September 6.

All the institutions should keep in touch with one another so that the work should be completed within stipulated time period.

He remarked that history of Multan was very much rich. The Commissioner further said that civilized nations used to protect their historical heritage and did not tolerate any encroachment at archeological sites.

Public toilets in the interior city should also be made functional.

Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood directed Corporation's officials to conduct anti-encroachment operation around the wall.

Parliamentary Secretary for Information Nadeem Qureshi said that they were getting away from cultural heritage. The historical wall is being made a recreational place for the public.

The historic wall was connected to the 6 gates in past , however only one gate of the interior city is present in its original condition now. Multan is the oldest living city, Qureshi said adding that the heritage must be protected.

MPA Nadeem Qureshi also announced to provide 10 loader rickshaws to the Waste Management Company so that best cleanliness of the interior city should be ensured. Assistant Commissioner City Khawaja Umair, DG PHA Shafqat Raza, CO Metropolitan Corporation Iqbal Khan and other officers were also present on the occasion.