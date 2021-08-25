UrduPoint.com

Steps In Progress To Highlight Culture Of Multan: Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 07:32 PM

Steps in progress to highlight culture of Multan: Commissioner

The Divisional Administration and the political leadership formulated a joint strategy to highlight the centuries-old culture of the city. For this purpose, Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood, Parliamentary Secretary for Information Nadeem Qureshi visited the interior city and Delhi Gate to identify historical sites for preservation., here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :The Divisional Administration and the political leadership formulated a joint strategy to highlight the centuries-old culture of the city. For this purpose, Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood, Parliamentary Secretary for Information Nadeem Qureshi visited the interior city and Delhi Gate to identify historical sites for preservation., here on Wednesday.

They reviewed the restoration of one kilometer wall from Pak Gate to Delhi gate. Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood directed officials to complete restoration of the wall and family points till September 6.

All the institutions should keep in touch with one another so that the work should be completed within stipulated time period.

He remarked that history of Multan was very much rich. The Commissioner further said that civilized nations used to protect their historical heritage and did not tolerate any encroachment at archeological sites.

Public toilets in the interior city should also be made functional.

Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood directed Corporation's officials to conduct anti-encroachment operation around the wall.

Parliamentary Secretary for Information Nadeem Qureshi said that they were getting away from cultural heritage. The historical wall is being made a recreational place for the public.

The historic wall was connected to the 6 gates in past , however only one gate of the interior city is present in its original condition now. Multan is the oldest living city, Qureshi said adding that the heritage must be protected.

MPA Nadeem Qureshi also announced to provide 10 loader rickshaws to the Waste Management Company so that best cleanliness of the interior city should be ensured. Assistant Commissioner City Khawaja Umair, DG PHA Shafqat Raza, CO Metropolitan Corporation Iqbal Khan and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Multan Delhi Company September Family From Best

Recent Stories

Punjab University to establish Babar Legacy Centre ..

Punjab University to establish Babar Legacy Centre

43 seconds ago
 Candidates submits nomination forms for election o ..

Candidates submits nomination forms for election on HCSTSI governing body seats

44 seconds ago
 Punjab University awards five PhD degrees

Punjab University awards five PhD degrees

46 seconds ago
 WFP May Run Out of Food in Afghanistan by End of S ..

WFP May Run Out of Food in Afghanistan by End of September - Chief

47 seconds ago
 UK protesters demo for Brazil indigenous rights

UK protesters demo for Brazil indigenous rights

4 minutes ago
 Three police, security guard shot dead in Tanzania ..

Three police, security guard shot dead in Tanzania

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.