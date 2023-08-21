Steps in progress to improve sewerage system in DG Khan: DC

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shahid Zaman Lak said Monday that significant steps were being taken to improve the sewerage system and address public complaints.

He expressed these views while visiting Shah Sikandar Road, and directed the immediate improvement of drainage water and enhancing the number of suction machines to remove garbage and silt from sewerage lines.

In case of damaged pipelines, the officials were instructed to replace these with new pipes. The work should be expedited in consideration of citizens' convenience. Ensure the smooth flow of traffic, he instructed.

The deputy commissioner also visited a private construction company plant near the tractor factory as the company was working on different uplift projects in the city. A detailed briefing was given on the plant's operation. He instructed the use of quality material otherwise stringent action would be taken against the responsible persons.