Steps In Progress To Promote Cotton: Saqib Ateel

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 06:50 PM

Steps in progress to promote cotton: Saqib Ateel

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ateel said on Tuesday that government was taking different steps to promote cotton by making it profit generating crop.

He said this during 6th national seminar on Management of Pink Bollworm, here. Saqib stated that the farmers should make possible delay for first spray on cotton. Spray should be done when the crops reached to level of economic loss, he added. He advised coordinated efforts of both, government and private stakeholders as it could help bringing revolution to cotton crop. He also suggested use of biological methods for elimination of white flies and pink bollworm.

About pesticides efficacy, he stated that government was establishing labs to check impacts of pesticides.

Vice President Pakistan Central Committee Dr Muhammad Ali Talpur also spoke and stated the ministry of national food security and research was also striving hard to keep pests attack away from the cotton crop.

He urged farmers to keep in contact with cotton scientist of CCRI. He informed that the ministry was also working to bring technology from China in order to promote cotton. Cotton Commissioner Dr Khalid Abdullah extended proposal of making short and long term policies for cotton. He stated that the recommendations to control pink bollworms must reach to farmers through departments concerned. Director CCRI Dr Zahid threw light on utility of BP ropes for controlling pink bollworm. On this occasion, many other experts shared their expertise and experiences with the participants.

