Steps in progress to provide technical skills to differently abled students: DG Special Education

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Director General Special Education Punjab Perveze Iqbal Butt Wednesday said that steps were being taken to impart technical skills to differently abled children with an objective to make them useful and productive citizens of the state.

He said this during his visit at Special Education Schools here. He remarked that the curriculum was being upgraded as per modern requirements. He added that monthly stipend, uniform, books, pick and drop and many other facilities were being given to the special kids.

New vocational training institutes have been established, he said adding that the government was establishing disabled frienly buildings in different areas of the province including Lodhran and Vehari.

Perveze Iqbal Butt also informed that Rs 800 were also spent on construction of Shadab Village.

Likewise, old building were also being improved. It is for the first time the books of special education department have been published under Punjab Text Book board. He instructed officers to pay special focus on speech therapy of the kids.

The record of the educated special kids should be maintained and success stories of should be shared with kids for motivation. On this occasion, District Officer Special Education Mian Muhammad Majid, Principal Government Shadab Institute of Special Education Mehnaaz Rauf and many others were also present.