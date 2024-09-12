Steps in progress to revolutionise livestock sector: director

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Director Livestock Multan Dr Mahmood Ejaz said on Thursday the provincial government had launched a series of high-impact projects to improve animal healthcare, boost farmers’ productivity and strengthen overall economy.

In a talk with APP, he said: “Rs. 17 billion has been earmarked for new initiatives aimed at transforming the livestock sector. One of the flagship projects aims at providing advanced ultrasound machines at tehsil level with Rs. 150 million cost. The initiative will be completed in two years and it will significantly enhance the diagnosis and treatment of livestock diseases."

About loaning facility, Dr Mahmood Ejaz said the Punjab government was also offering Livestock Farmer Card to empower cattle farmers. With an investment exceeding Rs. 4 billion, the programme would allow farmers to purchase essential supplies such as fodder, mineral mixtures, and other animal feed. “Once loans are repaid, farmers will be eligible for additional credit, creating a sustainable system for boosting productivity and enhancing animal care," said Livestock divisional director.

The government is also taking decisive steps to improve the livelihoods of underprivileged women, particularly widows and divorcees, in south Punjab.

A sum of Rs. 2 billion has been allocated for transfer of assets to these women, helping them establish a stable income through livestock farming, he claimed. This initiative aims to uplift marginalised communities and ensure equitable development.

Another significant portion of the funding, Rs. 500 million, will be used to provide 5,300 high-quality goats and sheep to farmers, aimed at improving local breeds, he stated. In addition, Rs. 270 million has been allocated to upgrade vaccine production units, ensuring that farmers have access to the latest and most effective vaccines.

To tackle the persistent issue of foot-and-mouth disease, the government will establish disease-free zones across the province, with Rs. 7.5 billion allocated to this initiative. The zones will help eradicate one of the most debilitating diseases affecting livestock, and it will help improve animal health and reducing economic losses for farmers.

The Livestock divisional director said that the government was also working to improve the mobile veterinary units. These units will provide on-the-spot veterinary services in remote areas, he added. Besides this, Rs. 24 million will be spent on enhancing semen production units to support livestock breeding programs, Dr Mahmood Ejaz concluded.