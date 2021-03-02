Steps initiated to make BMC Trauma Center fully functional: MS Kamalan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Medical Superintendent of Bolan Medical Hospital (BMC) Quetta Dr. Kamalan Gichki on Tuesday said on special directive of Chief Minister Balochistan and Secretary Health, measures were being taken to remove obstacles to make Trauma Center of BMC functional with the aim to provide timely healthcare facilities to the patients.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting under the instructions of Secretary Health Noor-ul-Haq Baloch.

The meeting was attended by Principal BMC College Prof. Zahir Khan Mandukhel, Prof. Khan Babar of Surgery Department, Head of Psychiatry Prof.

Ghulam Rasool, Head of Anesthesia Dr. Amjad Ali and DMS Dr. Rashid Jamali.

The meeting discussed the the removal of problems and obstacles in order to fully activate the BMC Trauma Center.

MS, Dr. Kamalan Gichaki said that these important suggestions would be placed before the Health Secretary soon to fully implement them in the better interest of patients.

He said that all available resources are being utilized for the provision of medical treatment to the people under vision of Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan saying that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.