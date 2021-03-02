UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Steps Initiated To Make BMC Trauma Center Fully Functional: MS Kamalan

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 06:30 PM

Steps initiated to make BMC Trauma Center fully functional: MS Kamalan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Medical Superintendent of Bolan Medical Hospital (BMC) Quetta Dr. Kamalan Gichki on Tuesday said on special directive of Chief Minister Balochistan and Secretary Health, measures were being taken to remove obstacles to make Trauma Center of BMC functional with the aim to provide timely healthcare facilities to the patients.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting under the instructions of Secretary Health Noor-ul-Haq Baloch.

The meeting was attended by Principal BMC College Prof. Zahir Khan Mandukhel, Prof. Khan Babar of Surgery Department, Head of Psychiatry Prof.

Ghulam Rasool, Head of Anesthesia Dr. Amjad Ali and DMS Dr. Rashid Jamali.

The meeting discussed the the removal of problems and obstacles in order to fully activate the BMC Trauma Center.

MS, Dr. Kamalan Gichaki said that these important suggestions would be placed before the Health Secretary soon to fully implement them in the better interest of patients.

He said that all available resources are being utilized for the provision of medical treatment to the people under vision of Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan saying that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Rashid Bolan Amjad Ali All

Recent Stories

Realme launches its first 108MP camera and trendse ..

15 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 12 (Rescheduled) Islamabad United Vs. ..

16 minutes ago

Samsung’s “Galaxy Week” offers amazing bundl ..

26 minutes ago

CPEC set to become High-Quality Demonstration Proj ..

34 minutes ago

PTI lawmakers attack disgruntled members of their ..

58 minutes ago

PTCL introduces Balochi Language on its Automated ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.