Steps needed for balancing population and resources: Ahmad Shah

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Population Welfare, Syed Ahmad Hussain Shah Thursday said that serious steps are being taken to balance the population and resources.

It is very important to reduce the rate of population growth otherwise, our population will double in the next two to three decades. The country will have more population and less resources.

This he said while addressing a press conference in Peshawar on the two-year performance of his department. According to the 2017 census, the population of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (including the merged districts) is 35.55 million, he said. The annual population growth rate of KP has been recorded at 2.89%.

Despite the increase in the population of the province, the performance indicators of the Population Welfare Department have improved. The Special Assistant added that according to the Pakistan Demographic Health Survey (2012-13) the rate of contraceptive use has increased from 28.1% to 31% in the PDHS (2017-18).

He said that people are now adopting family planning voluntarily. According to Pakistan Demographic Health Survey 2017-18, there has been a significant increase in the access to family planning facilities to married couples.

SACM further said that the Population Welfare Department is currently active in the province with the purpose to maintain a balance between resources and population. Family planning centers in urban and rural areas of the province are also providing services.

Various contraceptives including maternal and child health supplements are provided for family planning, he said, adding, the Department has provided contraceptives and is committed to increase the Contraceptive Prevalence Rate from 30% to 49% by 2030.

Similarly, the current rate of children per woman on average will be reduced from 4 to 3 children per woman in 2030. These steps will bring down the annual population growth rate of the province from 2.89% to 1.70% in 2030.

Syed Ahmad Hussain Shah said that at present the Population Welfare Department is providing free contraceptives and other medicines, facilities and services at its centers. These centers have 682 Family Welfare Centers (FWCs), 41 Mobile Service Units (MSUs), 35 Reproductive Health Services Centers (RHSC-A) and three Training Centers (RTIs).

During 2018-20, he said, the department has provided family planning medicines and services to 1,583,747 married couples while 1,038,891 ordinary patients were provided free medicines.

He further said that under the welfare centers and mobile service units, training has been provided to 2600 staff at various training centers of the department including setting up of 16000 extension camps in remote areas. He said that 17,346 workshops and seminars were organized at the provincial and district level for religious scholars and public representatives across the province to clear up misconceptions.

In addition, the field staff of the department held 268,469 group meetings to encourage people to engage in family planning. He further said that 170 advertisements have been published in various national, provincial and regional newspapers promoting family planning and small family norms. In addition, a large number of family planning and reproductive health messages have been disseminated to the public through radio and television networks. Displaying family planning messages through banners and billboards is also a regular part of the program. Large-scale advertisements are placed, especially to celebrate World Population Day on July 11.

He said that 1,500 lectures on hygiene were conducted in schools. He said that 140 employees were recruited in different cadres including 46 posts against disabled quota and 55 posts against minority quota. He said that the assembly has also passed the "The KP Reproductive Healthcare Right Act 2020".

He said that progress is being made in the efforts towards incorporating family planning, healthcare, life skills education and population in the curriculum. He said that 200 Religious Scholars, Ulemas have been trained as master trainers in family planning and reproductive health at the Judicial academy Peshawar to create awareness about family planning and molding public opinion.

SACM said the Rs. 182 million have been provided by the KP govt for expansion and strengthening of existing facilities under the ADP 2020-21. He also said the government has approved a new project for expansion of service delivery under the name of 'Establishment of 200 New Family Welfare Centers' in the province at a total cost of Rs. 858 million.

He further stated that an amount of Rs. 2 billion has been allocated under Pakistan Population Fund for harnessing rapid population growth rate of the country. The amount will be distributed among the provinces.

To address malnutrition and stunting problems in children under 5 years, Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) has launched unconditional cash transfer, he concluded.