Steps needed to improve agriculture in Potohar: Commissioner

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (retd) Muhammad Mehmood on Tuesday said modern technology would create number of opportunities for the development of agriculture in Pothohar region.

He said encouragement and guidance of the government would boost the sector.

He added that performance of fisheries and beekeeping departments was unsatisfactory while there were vast income opportunities for the farmers by improving these sectors.

The commissioner while presiding over a meeting of the Divisional Agriculture Advisory Committee said modern training arrangements should be made for fish farms and expert instructors should impart training to the farmers for the growth of these fields.

He added that there was a dire need to strengthened fishing sector with clear targets for a specific time frame.

The Commissioner directed the Forest Department to take steps for protecting the forests near the Ring Road as they were in danger.

He said that there was an ample opportunity for cultivation of figs, peaches and grapes in Pothohar adding that plants of these fruits would be distributed among people to nurture its cultivation.

He said that plans have also been made for healthy supply of fruits with the introduction of varieties new varieties of fruit plants are being introduced.

Commissioner Rawalpindi directed EXEN Small Dams to survey all the existing dams in Rawalpindi division and take steps for completion of the dams projects in final stages.

Mohammad Mahmood said regular performance indicators would be compiled to review progress of departments related to agriculture, adding that departments review report would be issued monthly.

The meeting was attended by Director General Agriculture Extension Dr Muhammad Anjum Ali, directors and senior officers of all departments related to agriculture.