UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Steps On Foot To Check Price Hike'

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 01:50 PM

'Steps on foot to check price hike'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) ::Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal said the agriculture department should play an effective role with regard to availability of vegetables.

He said this while presiding over a meeting held to review the performance of price control magistrates and prices of daily use items especially of flour and sugar at Chief Secretary office here.

The meeting was told that operation against illegal profiteers was ongoing in the province and during the current month 47 people had been arrested and 42 cases were registered. It was further told in the meeting that a fine of almost Rs 6 million had also been imposed over profiteering.

The minister said that vigil eye should be kept on the prices of daily use items.

Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik said that steps would be taken as per the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to control price hike.

He directed the authorities concerned to speed up action against illegal profiteers and hoarders across the province.

The CS said the process of provision of subsidized official wheat to flour mills, its grinding and supply in market should be properly monitored.

He said the action should be taken against flour mills which do not grind official wheat.

Proper display of official rate lists of daily use items should be ensured at shops, he added.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Agriculture Fine Price Market Wheat Million Usman Buzdar Flour

Recent Stories

DAMAC Properties awards main contract for Zada pro ..

51 minutes ago

SHUAA launches US$200 million &#039;Financing Oppo ..

2 hours ago

ADQ launches &#039;Q Market Makers&#039; to enhanc ..

2 hours ago

Over 70,000 new coronavirus cases in India

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Smooth transfer of power in Kuwait unde ..

3 hours ago

Arab Coalition intercepts explosive Houthi drone

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.