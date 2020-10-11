'Steps on foot to check price hike'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) ::Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal said the agriculture department should play an effective role with regard to availability of vegetables.

He said this while presiding over a meeting held to review the performance of price control magistrates and prices of daily use items especially of flour and sugar at Chief Secretary office here.

The meeting was told that operation against illegal profiteers was ongoing in the province and during the current month 47 people had been arrested and 42 cases were registered. It was further told in the meeting that a fine of almost Rs 6 million had also been imposed over profiteering.

The minister said that vigil eye should be kept on the prices of daily use items.

Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik said that steps would be taken as per the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to control price hike.

He directed the authorities concerned to speed up action against illegal profiteers and hoarders across the province.

The CS said the process of provision of subsidized official wheat to flour mills, its grinding and supply in market should be properly monitored.

He said the action should be taken against flour mills which do not grind official wheat.

Proper display of official rate lists of daily use items should be ensured at shops, he added.