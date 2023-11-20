Steps sought for animals' protection, improving zoos

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) The President of Animals Save Movement Pakistan (ASMP) Khalid Mahmood Qureshi, a global network of activist groups said the plight of animals in Pakistan's zoos indicated a serious humanitarian crisis which required urgent attention and decisive action.

Talking to APP, he said the 'corrupt management' of the zoos had caused serious concerns about the welfare and survival of these sensitive creatures.

He said the death toll of zoo residents was increasing due to inadequate treatment followed by poor nutrition for the animals. It could be proved with the example that Madhubala, the famous female elephant at the Karachi Zoo was on the verge of dying due to starvation and neglect.

He said the ASMP had high concerns and called for the government of Sindh to intervene immediately to hold reforms in zoos for the welfare of these creatures.

There is an immediate need for better treatment and nutrition for animals & birds in all zoos of Pakistan, he added.

He said that the current situation of starvation and neglect in zoos was a clear violation of the fundamental rights of animals. Lack of proper environment adds to their suffering, leading to the deaths of innocent animals, he said.

Referring 'poor condition of the zoo of Dera Ghazi Khan' as well, Khalid Mahmood appealed to the authority concerned to take immediate action to address the situation.

The potential loss of such a magnificent creature serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for systemic changes in the management and monitoring of Pakistan's zoos, he maintained.

He said the government should prioritize the creation of natural environments that support the physical and psychological well-being of animals to overcome such crises.

He said the welfare of animals and birds in Pakistan's zoos was not only a moral concern but a reflection of the nation's commitment to compassion and responsibility.