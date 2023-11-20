Open Menu

Steps Sought For Animals' Protection, Improving Zoos

Umer Jamshaid Published November 20, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Steps sought for animals' protection, improving zoos

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) The President of Animals Save Movement Pakistan (ASMP) Khalid Mahmood Qureshi, a global network of activist groups said the plight of animals in Pakistan's zoos indicated a serious humanitarian crisis which required urgent attention and decisive action.

Talking to APP, he said the 'corrupt management' of the zoos had caused serious concerns about the welfare and survival of these sensitive creatures.

He said the death toll of zoo residents was increasing due to inadequate treatment followed by poor nutrition for the animals. It could be proved with the example that Madhubala, the famous female elephant at the Karachi Zoo was on the verge of dying due to starvation and neglect.

He said the ASMP had high concerns and called for the government of Sindh to intervene immediately to hold reforms in zoos for the welfare of these creatures.

There is an immediate need for better treatment and nutrition for animals & birds in all zoos of Pakistan, he added.

He said that the current situation of starvation and neglect in zoos was a clear violation of the fundamental rights of animals. Lack of proper environment adds to their suffering, leading to the deaths of innocent animals, he said.

Referring 'poor condition of the zoo of Dera Ghazi Khan' as well, Khalid Mahmood appealed to the authority concerned to take immediate action to address the situation.

The potential loss of such a magnificent creature serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for systemic changes in the management and monitoring of Pakistan's zoos, he maintained.

He said the government should prioritize the creation of natural environments that support the physical and psychological well-being of animals to overcome such crises.

He said the welfare of animals and birds in Pakistan's zoos was not only a moral concern but a reflection of the nation's commitment to compassion and responsibility.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Poor Dera Ghazi Khan Moral All Government

Recent Stories

Unleash Your Story: Win a Trip to Dubai with Infin ..

Unleash Your Story: Win a Trip to Dubai with Infinix's #CaptureYourOwnStory TikT ..

7 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs Achieves Remarkable 13% Growth in Tr ..

Dubai Customs Achieves Remarkable 13% Growth in Transactions, Totaling 21.6 Mill ..

19 minutes ago
 World Children Day being observed today amid killi ..

World Children Day being observed today amid killings of thousands in Gaza

58 minutes ago
 Modi's ungracious trophy presentation causes stir ..

Modi's ungracious trophy presentation causes stir after World Cup final loss

1 hour ago
 LHC to take up Khadija Shah’s plea challenging d ..

LHC to take up Khadija Shah’s plea challenging detention orders

1 hour ago
 Virat Kohli, Anushka's viral moment after world cu ..

Virat Kohli, Anushka's viral moment after world cup final loss

1 hour ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Australia lift ICC World Cup trophy after beating ..

Australia lift ICC World Cup trophy after beating India by six wickets

16 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Austr ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Australia, Live Score, History, Who ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2023

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan