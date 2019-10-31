Steps stressed for preserving declining surface water in Pakistan

UrduPoint.com
Thu 31st October 2019

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ):Immediate steps were stressed for preserving declining surface water in Pakistan, as its availability was predicted to drop to about 860 cubic metres by 2025.

According to some estimates, per capita surface water availability has declined from 5,260 cubic metres per year in 1951 to around 1,000 cubic metrrs in 2016 in Pakistan. This situation may make the country water scarce by 2025.

These figures were shared at the annual meeting, hosted by the Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS) under 'Pakistan Water Stewardship Network (PWSN)' in collaboration with WWF-Pakistan, Nestle Pakistan and Planning and Development Department (P&D), Government of the Punjab, here the other day.

The meeting was also informed that Pakistan wasted huge quantity of water into the sea every year. The AWS was an international organisation comprising different businesses, NGOs and public sector institutions which contribute to the sustainability of local water resources through their adoption and promotion of the International Water Stewardship Standard - AWS Standard - that drives, recognises and rewards good water stewardship performance.

Country Coordinator AWS Maheen Malik said water was a global issue with local context indicating that it was crucial to involve local experts, networks, and stakeholders whose engagement through the PWSN meeting would steer water stewardship in Pakistan.

Chief Executive AWS Adrian Sym said that the meeting had the opportunity to be a vehicle to bring together different perspectives and drive water use that meets the diversity of needs for people and nature.

Manager Freshwater WWF-Pakistan Sohail Ali Naqvi lauded the role of AWS and said WWF-Pakistan aimed to promote environmental conservation and efficient use of natural resources.

Through the AWS standard, WWF-Pakistan is helping and supporting the private sector to implement responsible practices that can improve water efficiency, reduces water usage, and address shared water challenges for better basin governance, consequently benefiting people and nature.

Manager Public Affairs, Nestl� Pakistan Aatekah Mir Khan said, the company was proud to be the first company in Pakistan to implement the AWS standard at their sites.

Representatives of different sectors including government, private, academia, NGOs, corporate partner and donor participated in the meeting.

