Additional Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Upper Naik Muhmmad on Tuesday underlined the need for taking concrete measures to promote quality education for achieving socio-economic prosperity

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Upper Naik Muhmmad on Tuesday underlined the need for taking concrete measures to promote quality education for achieving socio-economic prosperity.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the District Steering Committee for Education, which was attended by officials of the district administration, education department and representatives of other relevant departments.

During the meeting, the officials of the education department gave a detailed briefing about measures taken for education and highlighted various issues being faced by the education sector of the district.

Speaking on the occasion, the ADC said that education played a crucial role in the development of a country, so solid measures would be taken for resolving issues being faced by the education sector in order to equip students with quality education and prepare them for meeting the challenges ahead.

He said no compromise could be made on the uplift of the education sector and issued necessary directives to authorities concerned in this regard.